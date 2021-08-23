Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Leader's Recon - EP 27 - SFC Brice - The Basic Leadership Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.23.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Miller 

    National Guard Bureau - Army National Guard - G3 - Training Division - Leader Development Branch

    If you're prepping for BLC, join the conversation as we discuss how to successfully navigate the course!

    Visit our Official Website:
    www.nationalguard.mil/leaderdevelopment

    Visit our Facebook page at:
    www.facebook.com/leadersrecon

    Visit our Instagram page at:
    www.instagram.com/leaders_recon

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 01.04.2022 16:23
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 827712
    VIRIN: 210823-A-AB135-740
    Filename: DOD_108755580
    Length: 01:04:02
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leader's Recon - EP 27 - SFC Brice - The Basic Leadership Course, by SSG Jeremiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Knowledge

    TAGS

    leadership
    army
    blc

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT