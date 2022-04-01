President Biden & Vice President Harris Meet with Members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2022 15:01
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|827695
|Filename:
|DOD_108755478
|Length:
|00:12:21
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, President Biden & Vice President Harris Meet with Members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT