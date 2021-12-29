video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Happy New Year!

Thank you all for your hard work and dedication this past year. Every one of you is essential to the success of the 15th Wing’s mission. Be safe as you celebrate the new year with family and friends, and we look forward to the things you will accomplish in 2022!