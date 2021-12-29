Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy New Year

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Happy New Year!
    Thank you all for your hard work and dedication this past year. Every one of you is essential to the success of the 15th Wing’s mission. Be safe as you celebrate the new year with family and friends, and we look forward to the things you will accomplish in 2022!

    Date Taken: 12.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.04.2022
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 827692
    VIRIN: 211231-F-JA727-0001
    Filename: DOD_108755466
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US

    New Year
    Holiday Season
    2022

