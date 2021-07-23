Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    517th Training Group Montage

    PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    A montage featuring the men and women of the 517th Training Group located at the Presidio of Monterey.

    Date Taken: 07.23.2021
    Date Posted: 01.04.2022 14:14
    Location: PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, TX, US

    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    517 TRG
    517th Training Group

