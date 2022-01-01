Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-2 Spirit performs flyover for the 133rd Rose Parade

    PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Dylan Nuckolls 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-2 Spirit from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, opens the 133rd Rose Parade in Pasadena, California., Jan. 1, 2022. America’s Air Force participated in America’s New Year Celebration that includes the Tournament of Roses Parade and Rose Bowl Game, to kick-off 2022 and a yearlong celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Department of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Dylan Nuckolls)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2022
    Date Posted: 01.04.2022 12:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827680
    VIRIN: 220101-F-LX214-1070
    Filename: DOD_108755289
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: PASADENA, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-2 Spirit performs flyover for the 133rd Rose Parade, by TSgt Dylan Nuckolls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    B-2 Flyover 509th Bomb Wing Tournament of Roses Rose Parade

