    302nd Airlift Wing 2022 Spark Tank Submission

    CO, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton 

    302nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 302nd Maintenance Squadron fabrication flight submits an idea to the 2022 Spark Tank competition to acquire digital dent mapping technology to save the Air Force time and money during aircraft repairs. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2022
    Date Posted: 01.04.2022 11:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827672
    VIRIN: 220104-F-ZJ473-1001
    PIN: 999999
    Filename: DOD_108755067
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: CO, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, 302nd Airlift Wing 2022 Spark Tank Submission, by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    spark tank 2022

