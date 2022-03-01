The 302nd Maintenance Squadron fabrication flight submits an idea to the 2022 Spark Tank competition to acquire digital dent mapping technology to save the Air Force time and money during aircraft repairs. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2022 11:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|827672
|VIRIN:
|220104-F-ZJ473-1001
|PIN:
|999999
|Filename:
|DOD_108755067
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|CO, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 302nd Airlift Wing 2022 Spark Tank Submission, by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
