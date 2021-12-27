Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    P8 Poseidon flies past USS Ross

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    12.27.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 27, 2021) A P8-A Poseidon flies past the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) during a combat drill in the Atlantic Ocean, Dec. 27, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.04.2022 08:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827651
    VIRIN: 211227-N-UN585-5001
    Filename: DOD_108754845
    Length: 00:00:05
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, P8 Poseidon flies past USS Ross, by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    TAGS

    exercise
    USS Ross (DDG 71)
    P8 Poseidon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT