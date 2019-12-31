Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRICOM in 2019: Strengthening partnerships while countering threats, malign actors

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    12.31.2019

    U.S. Africa Command

    During 2019, U.S. Africa Command continued its critical work with African, international, and interagency partners to counter transnational threats and malign actors, strengthen security forces, and respond to crises in order to advance U.S. interests and promote regional security, stability, and prosperity.

    Date Taken: 12.31.2019
    Date Posted: 01.04.2022 04:54
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 

    Africa
    Year in Review
    training
    2019
    YIR

