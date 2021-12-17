Staff Sgt. Andrea Dickel from the 8th Security Forces Squadron talks about her motivation and passion for working out.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2022 03:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|827641
|VIRIN:
|220104-F-BZ793-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108754725
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, SSgt Andrea Dickel workout feature, by SSgt Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT