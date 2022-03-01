The 302nd Airlift Wing resubmits their 2022 Spark Tank idea, requesting funding for access to digital dent measuring tools to expedite the repair process for damaged aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2022 23:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|827637
|VIRIN:
|220103-F-ZJ473-1001
|PIN:
|999999
|Filename:
|DOD_108754636
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|CO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 302 AW 2022 Spark Tank Resubmission, by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS
