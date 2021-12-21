Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Student Pianist

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.21.2021

    Video by Senior Airman James Kennedy 

    AFN Humphreys

    Nick Williams Jr. plays the piano during lunch time for the 2021 holiday season to give joy to military members away from their homes and families. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman James Kennedy)

