Meet the Command Team: Space Delta 13

U.S. Space Force Nikki Lindhorst and Chief Master Sgt. Esther Sanford, Commander and Senior Enlisted Leader of Space Delta 13, discuss the mission of their newly-activated unit. Part of Space Training and Readiness Command, or STARCOM, Space Delta 13 (DEL 13) delivers institutional developmental education, develops U.S. Space Force officer accessions and executes advanced education programs in order to prepare USSF forces and designated joint and allied partners to prevail in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Space Force video by Dave Grim)