Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Meet the Command Team: Space Delta 13

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.30.2021

    Video by David Grim 

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    U.S. Space Force Nikki Lindhorst and Chief Master Sgt. Esther Sanford, Commander and Senior Enlisted Leader of Space Delta 13, discuss the mission of their newly-activated unit. Part of Space Training and Readiness Command, or STARCOM, Space Delta 13 (DEL 13) delivers institutional developmental education, develops U.S. Space Force officer accessions and executes advanced education programs in order to prepare USSF forces and designated joint and allied partners to prevail in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Space Force video by Dave Grim)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2021
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 17:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827620
    VIRIN: 211130-F-WA228-122
    PIN: 219008
    Filename: DOD_108754292
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet the Command Team: Space Delta 13, by David Grim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    officer
    education
    advanced
    STARCOM
    Space Training and Readiness Command
    Space Delta 13

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT