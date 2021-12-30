U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District Commander Col. Eric Crispino talks about the progress of the debris removal in Mayfield, Kentucky Dec. 30, 2021. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Charles Delano)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2022 16:26
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|827619
|VIRIN:
|211230-A-PA223-030
|Filename:
|DOD_108754291
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|MAYFIELD, KY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Louisville District continues Mayfield, Kentucky debris removal, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
