    Louisville District continues Mayfield, Kentucky debris removal

    MAYFIELD, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2021

    Video by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District Commander Col. Eric Crispino talks about the progress of the debris removal in Mayfield, Kentucky Dec. 30, 2021. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Charles Delano)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2021
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 16:26
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 827619
    VIRIN: 211230-A-PA223-030
    Filename: DOD_108754291
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: MAYFIELD, KY, US 

    TAGS

    USACE
    tornado
    emergency
    Mayfield
    debris removal

