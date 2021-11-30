Meet the Command Team: Space Delta 11

United States Space Force Col. Kyle Pumroy and Chief Master Sgt. Matthew Robinson, Commander and Senior Enlisted Leader of Space Delta 11, discuss the mission of their newly-activated unit. Part of Space Training and Readiness Command, or STARCOM, Space Delta 11 (DEL 11) provides professional adversary support in the form of Space Aggressors for live and virtual training and conducts Space Range operations for test and training requirements. (U.S. Space Force video by Dave Grim)
