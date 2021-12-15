Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    We Make Marines

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2021

    Video by Cpl. Randall Whiteman 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    The Parris Island Marine Band, with Headquarters and Service Battalion, perform their original song titled 'We Make Marines' on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., Dec. 15, 2021. The song was composed by CWO3 Mark Pellon and Civ Ben S. Dixon. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Randall D. Whiteman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 15:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827612
    VIRIN: 211215-M-IM996-649
    Filename: DOD_108754262
    Length: 00:03:51
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, We Make Marines, by Cpl Randall Whiteman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    band
    broll
    parris island band
    mcrdpi
    original song

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT