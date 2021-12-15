The Parris Island Marine Band, with Headquarters and Service Battalion, perform their original song titled 'We Make Marines' on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., Dec. 15, 2021. The song was composed by CWO3 Mark Pellon and Civ Ben S. Dixon. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Randall D. Whiteman)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2022 15:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|827612
|VIRIN:
|211215-M-IM996-649
|Filename:
|DOD_108754262
|Length:
|00:03:51
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, We Make Marines, by Cpl Randall Whiteman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
