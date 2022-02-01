Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard hoists stranded hunters, dog from South Bay, WA

    GRAYS HARBOR CITY, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2022

    Video by Chief Petty Officer William Colclough 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    A Coast Guard Sector Columbia River MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoists two male hunters and a dog stranded in a marsh area in South Bay, Washington, Jan. 1, 2022. The aircrew transported both hunters and the dog to Coast Guard Station Grays Harbor. U.S. Coast Guard video by Sector Columbia River.

    Date Taken: 01.02.2022
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 15:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827611
    VIRIN: 220102-G-G0213-1001
    Filename: DOD_108754261
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: GRAYS HARBOR CITY, WA, US 

    This work, Coast Guard hoists stranded hunters, dog from South Bay, WA, by CPO William Colclough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Astoria
    D13
    MH-60 Jayhawk
    Sector Columbia River

