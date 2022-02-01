A Coast Guard Sector Columbia River MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoists two male hunters and a dog stranded in a marsh area in South Bay, Washington, Jan. 1, 2022. The aircrew transported both hunters and the dog to Coast Guard Station Grays Harbor. U.S. Coast Guard video by Sector Columbia River.
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2022 15:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|827611
|VIRIN:
|220102-G-G0213-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108754261
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|GRAYS HARBOR CITY, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard hoists stranded hunters, dog from South Bay, WA, by CPO William Colclough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT