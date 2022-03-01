Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters near Bastrop Bay, Texas

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin aircrew from Air Station Houston hoist boaters from their disabled 18-foot vessel near Bastrop Bay, Texas, Jan. 3, 2022. The crew transported the three boaters back to Air Station Houston to their awaiting families. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Houston)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2022 15:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|827609
|VIRIN:
|220103-G-G0105-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108754258
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
