    Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters near Bastrop Bay, Texas

    TX, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin aircrew from Air Station Houston hoist boaters from their disabled 18-foot vessel near Bastrop Bay, Texas, Jan. 3, 2022. The crew transported the three boaters back to Air Station Houston to their awaiting families. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Houston)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2022
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 15:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827609
    VIRIN: 220103-G-G0105-1001
    Filename: DOD_108754258
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: TX, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters near Bastrop Bay, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RESCUE
    HOIST
    COAST GUARD

