Bridge Scour workshop on June 15 – 17, 2021.
Critical information in regards to skills in assessing scour conditions at bridge piers will be presented in this course. Techniques in recognizing potential factors influencing the danger level of scour will be applied to conditions at the structure itself as well as upstream and downstream of the structure. Geomorphologic analyses to assess the potential hazard of threatening bridge scour will be covered.
Contact gary.l.bell@usace.army.mil for more information or issues.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2022 12:33
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|827600
|VIRIN:
|210615-O-QD810-456
|Filename:
|DOD_108754039
|Length:
|02:54:33
|Location:
|VICKSBURG, MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Geomorphologic Assessment: A Workshop Tailored for Assessing Bridge Scour Susceptibility Based on River Characteristics, by Christopher Northfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
