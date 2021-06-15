Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Geomorphologic Assessment: A Workshop Tailored for Assessing Bridge Scour Susceptibility Based on River Characteristics

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICKSBURG, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Video by Christopher Northfield 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center

    Bridge Scour workshop on June 15 – 17, 2021.

    Critical information in regards to skills in assessing scour conditions at bridge piers will be presented in this course. Techniques in recognizing potential factors influencing the danger level of scour will be applied to conditions at the structure itself as well as upstream and downstream of the structure. Geomorphologic analyses to assess the potential hazard of threatening bridge scour will be covered.

    Contact gary.l.bell@usace.army.mil for more information or issues.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 12:33
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 827600
    VIRIN: 210615-O-QD810-456
    Filename: DOD_108754039
    Length: 02:54:33
    Location: VICKSBURG, MS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Geomorphologic Assessment: A Workshop Tailored for Assessing Bridge Scour Susceptibility Based on River Characteristics, by Christopher Northfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ERDC
    CHL
    River engineering
    Bridge pier scour
    Geomorphologic assessment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT