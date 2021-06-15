Geomorphologic Assessment: A Workshop Tailored for Assessing Bridge Scour Susceptibility Based on River Characteristics

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Bridge Scour workshop on June 15 – 17, 2021.



Critical information in regards to skills in assessing scour conditions at bridge piers will be presented in this course. Techniques in recognizing potential factors influencing the danger level of scour will be applied to conditions at the structure itself as well as upstream and downstream of the structure. Geomorphologic analyses to assess the potential hazard of threatening bridge scour will be covered.



Contact gary.l.bell@usace.army.mil for more information or issues.