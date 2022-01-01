Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 2 from vessel on fire, taking on water 28 miles off Fort Myers Beach

    FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Station Clearwater MH-60 helicopter rescue crew rescues two people, Jan. 2, 2022, after their vessel caught fire approximately 28 miles south of Fort Myers Beach. The aircrew transported the men to Fort Myers Beach High school where local emergency services personnel treated the men on scene. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2022
    Date Posted: 01.02.2022 11:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827579
    VIRIN: 220102-G-GY119-001
    Filename: DOD_108753683
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: FORT MYERS, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 from vessel on fire, taking on water 28 miles off Fort Myers Beach, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

