Coast Guard rescues 2 from vessel on fire, taking on water 28 miles off Fort Myers Beach

A Coast Guard Station Clearwater MH-60 helicopter rescue crew rescues two people, Jan. 2, 2022, after their vessel caught fire approximately 28 miles south of Fort Myers Beach. The aircrew transported the men to Fort Myers Beach High school where local emergency services personnel treated the men on scene. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2022 11:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|827579
|VIRIN:
|220102-G-GY119-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108753683
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|FORT MYERS, FL, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
