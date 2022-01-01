A Coast Guard Sector North Bend MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter crew hoists two 19-year-old males reported missing after hiking on Swastika Mountain approximately 32 miles east southeast of Eugene, Oregon, Jan 1., 2022. The two hikers reported no medical concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Sector North Bend)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2022 21:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|827577
|VIRIN:
|220101-G-G0213-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108753586
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|NORTH BEND, OR, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard Sector North Bend MH-65 crew hoists 2 hikers near Eugene, OR, by CPO William Colclough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT