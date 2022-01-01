Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Sector North Bend MH-65 crew hoists 2 hikers near Eugene, OR

    NORTH BEND, OR, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2022

    Video by Chief Petty Officer William Colclough 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    A Coast Guard Sector North Bend MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter crew hoists two 19-year-old males reported missing after hiking on Swastika Mountain approximately 32 miles east southeast of Eugene, Oregon, Jan 1., 2022. The two hikers reported no medical concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Sector North Bend)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2022
    Date Posted: 01.01.2022 21:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827577
    VIRIN: 220101-G-G0213-1001
    Filename: DOD_108753586
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: NORTH BEND, OR, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Sector North Bend MH-65 crew hoists 2 hikers near Eugene, OR, by CPO William Colclough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    D13
    North Bend
    MH-65

