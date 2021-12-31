Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio based Air Force medical team assists Michigan hospital with COVID fight

    MI, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2021

    Video by Spc. Raekwon Jenkins 

    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19       

    MUSKEGON, Mich. -- U.S. Airmen assigned to a medical assistance team arrive at Mercy Health Mercy Campus in Muskegon, Michigan, Dec. 30, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the whole-of-government COVID response. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Raekwon Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2021
    Date Posted: 01.02.2022 19:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827575
    VIRIN: 211230-A-HH518-1111
    Filename: DOD_108753576
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: MI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio based Air Force medical team assists Michigan hospital with COVID fight, by SPC Raekwon Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

