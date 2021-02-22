Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Air Base Mission Video

    FUSSA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.22.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The mission of the 374th Airlift Wing is to execute rapid mobility through agile airlift and support operations across the Indo-Pacific.

    How do we do that? By prioritizing warfighting readiness, strengthening alliances and partnerships and caring for the communtiy.

    Date Taken: 02.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.01.2022 02:58
    Category: PSA
    Location: FUSSA, TOKYO, JP

    This work, Yokota Air Base Mission Video, by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    PACAF
    Yokota
    USAF
    Mission Video
    Indo-Pacific

