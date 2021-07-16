Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, U.S. Third Fleet Visits USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.16.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Haydn Smith 

    USS Carl Vinson

    Commander, U.S. Third Fleet Vice Adm. Koehler visits Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) July 16, 2021. Vinson is currently underway conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Haydn N. Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 23:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 827567
    VIRIN: 210716-N-HS181-4001
    Filename: DOD_108753190
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, U.S. Third Fleet Visits USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), by PO2 Haydn Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    3rd fleet
    cvn 70
    USS carl vinson
    koehler

