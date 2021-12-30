JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Dec. 30, 2021) Builder 2nd Class Tyler Scaramazzo, assigned to Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit 303, wishes all a Happy New Year after completing the flushing water procedures in homes for Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) housing communities. The JBPHH water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with the State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication 2nd Class Omar Rubi)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 23:08
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|827549
|VIRIN:
|211230-N-HT995-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108752848
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Hometown:
|KALIHI, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Happy New Year Message, by PO2 Omar N Rubi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT