    We Will Remain - Short Version

    WA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Video by Sgt. James Garvin 

    79th Theater Sustainment Command

    Maj. Tim Petoskey, a brigade intelligence officer for the 654th Regional Support Group, reflects on his experiences being in the U.S. Army Reserve as a member of the Odawa Tribe.
    Director, Cinematographer, and Editor - Sgt. James Garvin
    Producer and Assistant Director - Capt. James Kim.

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 19:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827527
    VIRIN: 210414-A-JG911-328
    Filename: DOD_108752599
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: WA, US

    This work, We Will Remain - Short Version, by SGT James Garvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Native American
    Army Reserve
    364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command
    79th Theater Sustainment Command
    654th Regional Support Group
    Odawa

