We Will Remain - Short Version

Maj. Tim Petoskey, a brigade intelligence officer for the 654th Regional Support Group, reflects on his experiences being in the U.S. Army Reserve as a member of the Odawa Tribe.
Director, Cinematographer, and Editor - Sgt. James Garvin
Producer and Assistant Director - Capt. James Kim.
|04.14.2021
|12.31.2021 19:09
|Video Productions
|827527
|210414-A-JG911-328
|DOD_108752599
|00:05:00
|WA, US
|0
|0
