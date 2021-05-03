Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women of NAVAIR

    PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Video by Steven Kays and Mikel Lauren Proulx

    Naval Air Systems Command

    We celebrate the Naval Air Systems Command military and civilian women making an impact on Naval Aviation.

    This work, Women of NAVAIR, by Steven Kays and Mikel Lauren Proulx, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Women's History
    NAVAIR
    Women of NAVAIR

