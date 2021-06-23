Members of the NAVAIR workforce share why they think it is important to #DoYourPart and get vaccinated against COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 14:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|827510
|VIRIN:
|210623-N-MK473-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108752139
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Do Your Part, by Steven Kays and Mikel Lauren Proulx, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
