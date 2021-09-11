Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Centennial - The Journey Home Story (Shortened)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In the fall of 1921, the U.S. Army selected one unknown American soldier to be interred in the Tomb. The Army took detailed precautions to ensure the anonymity of this honored American and cooperated with the French to commemorate him on his journey home. The Army’s Quartermaster Corps disinterred one set of remains each from four American cemeteries in France: the Meuse-Argonne, St. Mihiel, Somme, and Aisne-Marne cemeteries. The four caskets of remains were transported to the town of Châlons-sur-Marne, where a formal selection ceremony took place at the city hall on October 24, 1921.