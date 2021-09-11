Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Centennial - The Journey Home Story (Shortened)

    FRANCE

    11.09.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    In the fall of 1921, the U.S. Army selected one unknown American soldier to be interred in the Tomb. The Army took detailed precautions to ensure the anonymity of this honored American and cooperated with the French to commemorate him on his journey home. The Army’s Quartermaster Corps disinterred one set of remains each from four American cemeteries in France: the Meuse-Argonne, St. Mihiel, Somme, and Aisne-Marne cemeteries. The four caskets of remains were transported to the town of Châlons-sur-Marne, where a formal selection ceremony took place at the city hall on October 24, 1921.

    Location: FR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Centennial - The Journey Home Story (Shortened), by SSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    France
    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    100th Anniversary of Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

