Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Centennial - The Journey Home Story (Shortened)

In the fall of 1921, the U.S. Army selected one unknown American soldier to be interred in the Tomb. The Army took detailed precautions to ensure the anonymity of this honored American and cooperated with the French to commemorate him on his journey home. The Army’s Quartermaster Corps disinterred one set of remains each from four American cemeteries in France: the Meuse-Argonne, St. Mihiel, Somme, and Aisne-Marne cemeteries. The four caskets of remains were transported to the town of Châlons-sur-Marne, where a formal selection ceremony took place at the city hall on October 24, 1921.
