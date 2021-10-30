Bound for the US: Afghan evacuees depart Ramstein (B-Roll)

Oct. 30, 2021, marked the end to the largest humanitarian airlift mission in history. The final flight carrying Afghan evacuees to the U.S. from Ramstein Air Base departed Germany 71 days after the first flights from Afghanistan began arriving at the installation. At the height of the evacuation, approximately 21,000 evacuees were awaiting onward travel from Ramstein and Rhine Ordnance Barracks with nearly 35,000 evacuees total processed during the operation. Over the past two months, approximately 6,500 U.S. Air Force Airmen, U.S. Army Soldiers and NATO allies from the Kaiserslautern Military Community and other military installations provided direct support to the humanitarian airlift mission.
|10.30.2021
|12.31.2021 13:08
|B-Roll
|827507
|211030-F-IP635-5001
|DOD_108752107
|00:05:31
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|0
|0
