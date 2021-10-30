Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bound for the US: Afghan evacuees depart Ramstein (B-Roll)

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    10.30.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Oct. 30, 2021, marked the end to the largest humanitarian airlift mission in history. The final flight carrying Afghan evacuees to the U.S. from Ramstein Air Base departed Germany 71 days after the first flights from Afghanistan began arriving at the installation. At the height of the evacuation, approximately 21,000 evacuees were awaiting onward travel from Ramstein and Rhine Ordnance Barracks with nearly 35,000 evacuees total processed during the operation. Over the past two months, approximately 6,500 U.S. Air Force Airmen, U.S. Army Soldiers and NATO allies from the Kaiserslautern Military Community and other military installations provided direct support to the humanitarian airlift mission.

    Date Taken: 10.30.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 13:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827507
    VIRIN: 211030-F-IP635-5001
    Filename: DOD_108752107
    Length: 00:05:31
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    Ramstein
    RAB
    OAR
    2021
    Afghan Evacuees
    OAW

