    NAVAIR AIRWaves 2020 Year in Review

    PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Video by Steven Kays and Mikel Lauren Proulx

    Naval Air Systems Command

    NAVAIR AIRWaves Year in Review is a collection of the top news events and stories from across the Naval Air Systems Command. It highlights the continued effort by the workforce to continue to deliver integrated air warfare capabilities that enable the Fleet to compete, deter and win.

    On this “2020 Year In Review” edition of AIRWaves, the NAVAIR workforce assists in local COVID-19 response efforts, plus, the ALRE program marks a major testing milestone on board USS Ford, and the Navy’s Flight Demonstration team goes Super Blue.

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 14:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 827504
    VIRIN: 210127-N-MK473-001
    Filename: DOD_108752073
    Length: 00:11:53
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US 

    TAGS

    aircraft
    NAVAIR
    innovation
    NAWCAD
    NAWCWD
    COMFRC

