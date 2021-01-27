NAVAIR AIRWaves 2020 Year in Review

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NAVAIR AIRWaves Year in Review is a collection of the top news events and stories from across the Naval Air Systems Command. It highlights the continued effort by the workforce to continue to deliver integrated air warfare capabilities that enable the Fleet to compete, deter and win.



On this “2020 Year In Review” edition of AIRWaves, the NAVAIR workforce assists in local COVID-19 response efforts, plus, the ALRE program marks a major testing milestone on board USS Ford, and the Navy’s Flight Demonstration team goes Super Blue.