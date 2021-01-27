NAVAIR AIRWaves Year in Review is a collection of the top news events and stories from across the Naval Air Systems Command. It highlights the continued effort by the workforce to continue to deliver integrated air warfare capabilities that enable the Fleet to compete, deter and win.
On this “2020 Year In Review” edition of AIRWaves, the NAVAIR workforce assists in local COVID-19 response efforts, plus, the ALRE program marks a major testing milestone on board USS Ford, and the Navy’s Flight Demonstration team goes Super Blue.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 14:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|827504
|VIRIN:
|210127-N-MK473-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108752073
|Length:
|00:11:53
|Location:
|PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVAIR AIRWaves 2020 Year in Review, by Steven Kays and Mikel Lauren Proulx, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT