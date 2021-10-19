Chief Master Sgt. Jimmy Wilfong, 23rd Wing command chief, and Col. Russ Cook, 23rd WG commander, watch a Halloween promotional video Oct. 19, 2021. The commercial highlighted the base’s haunted house that was open to DoD card holders. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 14:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|827502
|VIRIN:
|211019-F-F3327-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108752009
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tigers vs Halloween, by SSgt Jordan Garner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
