    UNITED STATES

    10.19.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Jimmy Wilfong, 23rd Wing command chief, and Col. Russ Cook, 23rd WG commander, watch a Halloween promotional video Oct. 19, 2021. The commercial highlighted the base’s haunted house that was open to DoD card holders. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 14:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827502
    VIRIN: 211019-F-F3327-1001
    Filename: DOD_108752009
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: US

    This work, Tigers vs Halloween, by SSgt Jordan Garner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Halloween
    haunted house
    23rd Wing
    23rd CPTS

