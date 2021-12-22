Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115 Arrival at Prince Sultan Air Base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAUDI ARABIA

    12.22.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christina Graves 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing received Marines from the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115 at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 08:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 827497
    VIRIN: 211222-F-GE882-001
    Filename: DOD_108751917
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: SA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115 Arrival at Prince Sultan Air Base, by SSgt Christina Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    F-18
    AFCENT
    VMFA115
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    PSAB
    378th AEW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT