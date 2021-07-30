Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vanguard Academy ACFT

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Knoch 

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Advisors conduct an Army Combat Fitness Test during Vanguard Academy, Joint Base Lewis McChord, July 30, 2021. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 07:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827495
    VIRIN: 210730-A-DV607-403
    Filename: DOD_108751889
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: WA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vanguard Academy ACFT, by SGT Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SFAC
    5th SFAB
    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT