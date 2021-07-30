Advisors conduct an Army Combat Fitness Test during Vanguard Academy, Joint Base Lewis McChord, July 30, 2021. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 07:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|827495
|VIRIN:
|210730-A-DV607-403
|Filename:
|DOD_108751889
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Vanguard Academy ACFT, by SGT Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
