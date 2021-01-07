Col. Jonathan Chung, Commander of the 5th Secuirty Force Assistance Brigade, takes command of the brigade during the change of command ceremony at, Watkins Field, Joint Base Lewis McChord, July 1, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 07:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|827494
|VIRIN:
|211231-A-DV607-975
|Filename:
|DOD_108751882
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 5t SFAB Change Of Command Ceremony, by SGT Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT