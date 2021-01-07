Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5t SFAB Change Of Command Ceremony

    WA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2021

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Knoch 

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Col. Jonathan Chung, Commander of the 5th Secuirty Force Assistance Brigade, takes command of the brigade during the change of command ceremony at, Watkins Field, Joint Base Lewis McChord, July 1, 2021.

    Date Taken: 07.01.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 07:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827494
    VIRIN: 211231-A-DV607-975
    Filename: DOD_108751882
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: WA, US

    This work, 5t SFAB Change Of Command Ceremony, by SGT Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Change of Command
    SFAC
    5th SFAB
    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

