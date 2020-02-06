Members of the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade conduct buddy team live fire training, June 2, 2020, at Joint Base Lewis McChord. This training develops and improves the 5th SFAB’s tactical readiness in a combat field environment. (Video by Spc. Joseph E. D. Knoch)
This work, 5th SFAB Budy Team Life Fire B-Roll & Interview, by SGT Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
