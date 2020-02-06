Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Knoch 

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Members of the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade conduct buddy team live fire training, June 2, 2020, at Joint Base Lewis McChord. This training develops and improves the 5th SFAB’s tactical readiness in a combat field environment. (Video by Spc. Joseph E. D. Knoch)

    This work, 5th SFAB Budy Team Life Fire B-Roll & Interview, by SGT Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Buddy Team Live Fire
    Bounding
    5th SFAB
    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

