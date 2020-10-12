Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    16 CAB Spur Ride

    12.10.2020

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Knoch 

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to the 4-6th Air Cavalry Squadron, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade participated in a Spur Ride Dec. 10-11, 2020, on Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The Spur Ride is a time-honored tradition for Cavalry Soldiers which dates back to the mid 19th century. (Video by Spc. Joseph E. D. Knoch)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 07:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: US

    This work, 16 CAB Spur Ride, by SGT Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS

    Spur Ride

    Spur Ride
    16 CAB

