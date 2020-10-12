Soldiers assigned to the 4-6th Air Cavalry Squadron, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade participated in a Spur Ride Dec. 10-11, 2020, on Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The Spur Ride is a time-honored tradition for Cavalry Soldiers which dates back to the mid 19th century. (Video by Spc. Joseph E. D. Knoch)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 07:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|827490
|VIRIN:
|201210-A-DV607-415
|Filename:
|DOD_108751876
|Length:
|00:04:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 16 CAB Spur Ride, by SGT Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
