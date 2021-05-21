Tiger Lightning '21 Full

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Advisors from the 2nd Battalion, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade partnered with the Bangladesh Army during Tiger Lightning "21 at Joint Base Lewis McChord, WA, May 17-25 2021



In this video 5th SFAB Advisors and Bangladesh Soldiers from the Bangladesh Army share their experiences and ways in which the exercise has strengthened the partnership between the two countries.