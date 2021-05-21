Tiger Lightning '21 Full

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Knoch 

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Advisors from the 2nd Battalion, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade partnered with the Bangladesh Army during Tiger Lightning "21 at Joint Base Lewis McChord, WA, May 17-25 2021

    In this video 5th SFAB Advisors and Bangladesh Soldiers from the Bangladesh Army share their experiences and ways in which the exercise has strengthened the partnership between the two countries.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Location: WA, US

    Advisors
    USARPAC
    Bangladesh Army
    5th SFAB
    Free and Open Indo Pacific

