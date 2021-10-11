The 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade color guard partnered with North River School, in Cosmopolis, WA, to honor those who served before us. Nov 10th, 2021
Retired U.S. Air Force Cpt. James Banas, a 20 year C130 Pilot, and Chairman of the School Board at North River School shares what it means to him to be remembered for the life of service he has lived.
The 5th SFAB color guards featured in this video are CW2 Michael Masiello, SFC Ikaisherron Wright, SFC Brittany Ortiz, SSG Tracy Taylor, and CPL Caleb Jacobs. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 06:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|827481
|VIRIN:
|211110-A-DV607-047
|Filename:
|DOD_108751853
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Veterans Day Remembrance with the 5th SFAB, by SGT Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT