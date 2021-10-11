Veterans Day Remembrance with the 5th SFAB

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/827481" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade color guard partnered with North River School, in Cosmopolis, WA, to honor those who served before us. Nov 10th, 2021



Retired U.S. Air Force Cpt. James Banas, a 20 year C130 Pilot, and Chairman of the School Board at North River School shares what it means to him to be remembered for the life of service he has lived.



The 5th SFAB color guards featured in this video are CW2 Michael Masiello, SFC Ikaisherron Wright, SFC Brittany Ortiz, SSG Tracy Taylor, and CPL Caleb Jacobs. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)