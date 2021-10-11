Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veterans Day Remembrance with the 5th SFAB

    UNITED STATES

    11.10.2021

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Knoch 

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    The 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade color guard partnered with North River School, in Cosmopolis, WA, to honor those who served before us. Nov 10th, 2021

    Retired U.S. Air Force Cpt. James Banas, a 20 year C130 Pilot, and Chairman of the School Board at North River School shares what it means to him to be remembered for the life of service he has lived.

    The 5th SFAB color guards featured in this video are CW2 Michael Masiello, SFC Ikaisherron Wright, SFC Brittany Ortiz, SSG Tracy Taylor, and CPL Caleb Jacobs. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 06:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 827481
    VIRIN: 211110-A-DV607-047
    Filename: DOD_108751853
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: US

    This work, Veterans Day Remembrance with the 5th SFAB, by SGT Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #PeopleFirst #NorthRiverSchool #SFAC #SFAB #VeteransDay #ThankAVeteran

