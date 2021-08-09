Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remembering 9/11

    UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Knoch 

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Three Advisors with the 5th Secuirty Force Assistance Brigade, share their memories of September 11, 2001.

    Listed in order of appearance, they are, Staff Sgt. Amber Heinz, Army Intelligence Analyst, Staff Sgt. Elyshau Wilson, Religious Affairs Specialist, and Lt. Col. Michael Moore, Brigade Surgeon.

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 06:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827480
    VIRIN: 210908-A-DV607-660
    Filename: DOD_108751852
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: US

    This work, Remembering 9/11, by SGT Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    9/11
    September 11
    5th SFAB

