    Women's Equality Day Project - Forward

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Video by Daniel Henry 

    U.S. Coast Guard Sector New York

    Narrated video highlighting the diversity of leadership at Sector New York in Honor of Women's Equality Day.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 05:31
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 827479
    VIRIN: 210826-G-JB169-308
    Filename: DOD_108751851
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's Equality Day Project - Forward, by Daniel Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Women's Equality
    Diversity and Inclusion
    Female Coastie

