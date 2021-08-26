Narrated video highlighting the diversity of leadership at Sector New York in Honor of Women's Equality Day.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2021 05:31
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|827479
|VIRIN:
|210826-G-JB169-308
|Filename:
|DOD_108751851
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Women's Equality Day Project - Forward, by Daniel Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
