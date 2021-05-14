Personal Courage: Journey Within

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



All of us go on a journey of self-awareness as we decide who we are, but not all of us have the courage to live authentically and unapologetically as ourselves. There's an internal struggle as we make choices on how we will live life. Take a look at how SSG Heath Doppke, currently assigned to the Army Reserve's 3rd Battalion, 363rd Regiment, Training Support Battalion in Los Alamitos, CA faced that journey and found the bravery to live genuinely.



Director, Cinematographer, and Editor - Sgt. James Garvin

Producer and Assistant Camera - Sgt. 1st Class Alexandra Hays