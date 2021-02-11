This video shows footage of Lt. Col. Scott "Chopper" Smith, 339th Flight Test Squadron F-15 pilot, as he prepares for flight Nov. 2, 2021, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. Some footage was shot at 60 frames per second and edited for a slow-motion effect. (U.S. Air Force video by Jamal D. Sutter)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 18:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|827452
|VIRIN:
|211102-F-PO994-5002
|Filename:
|DOD_108751638
|Length:
|00:04:11
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 339th FLTS F-15 b-roll, by Jamal D. Sutter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT