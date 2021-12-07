Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maryland National Guard Mass Vaccination Support

    MD, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Danielle Lofton 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    The Maryland National Guard partnered with the Maryland Department of Health to assist with Maryland's vaccination efforts since January 2021.

    The Maryland National Guard supported five mass vaccination sites which included Six Flags America, Regency Furniture Stadium, M&T Bank Stadium, Wicomico Youth and Civic Center, and Hagerstown Premium Outlets.

    Date Taken: 07.12.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021
    Location: MD, US

    Vaccine
    Maryland National Guard
    COVID-19
    COVID

