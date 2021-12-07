Maryland National Guard Mass Vaccination Support

The Maryland National Guard partnered with the Maryland Department of Health to assist with Maryland's vaccination efforts since January 2021.
The Maryland National Guard supported five mass vaccination sites which included Six Flags America, Regency Furniture Stadium, M&T Bank Stadium, Wicomico Youth and Civic Center, and Hagerstown Premium Outlets.
