    339th FLTS F-15 b-roll

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2021

    Video by Jamal D. Sutter 

    413th Flight Test Group

    This video shows footage of Lt. Col. Scott "Chopper" Smith, 339th Flight Test Squadron F-15 pilot, as he prepares for flight Nov. 2, 2021, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. Some footage was shot at 60 frames per second and edited for a slow-motion effect. (U.S. Air Force video by Jamal D. Sutter)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 16:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 827444
    VIRIN: 211102-F-PO994-5001
    Filename: DOD_108751508
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 339th FLTS F-15 b-roll, by Jamal D. Sutter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-15
    Rogues

