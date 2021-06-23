U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Walburn, 628th Force Support Squadron manpower and organization analyst, shares his passion for streaming video games on a platform called Twitch. Twitch is an interactive live-streaming service for content spanning gaming, entertainment, sports, music, and more. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gage Rodriguez)
|06.23.2021
|12.30.2021 15:07
|Video Productions
|00:01:49
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
This work, Airman Highlight - Staff Sgt. Jacob Walburn, unity through gaming, by A1C Gage Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
