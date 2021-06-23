Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman Highlight - Staff Sgt. Jacob Walburn, unity through gaming

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gage Rodriguez 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Walburn, 628th Force Support Squadron manpower and organization analyst, shares his passion for streaming video games on a platform called Twitch. Twitch is an interactive live-streaming service for content spanning gaming, entertainment, sports, music, and more. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gage Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 15:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 827425
    VIRIN: 210623-F-TO512-1002
    Filename: DOD_108751348
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman Highlight - Staff Sgt. Jacob Walburn, unity through gaming, by A1C Gage Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AMC
    USAF
    Gaming
    JBC
    Twitch

