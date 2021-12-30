Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DHA Med News 13

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2021

    Video by Patrick Moore 

    Military Health System

     Welcome to DHA med news. This week, we’re talking about weight management for lasting health and health measures you can take to keep yourself healthy and safe this holiday season.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 14:39
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 827409
    VIRIN: 211230-A-PO177-194
    Filename: DOD_108751316
    Length: 00:03:59
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DHA Med News 13, by Patrick Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Washing
    Weight
    DHA
    MED NEWS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT