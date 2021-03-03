Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month USCG New York

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2021

    Video by Daniel Henry 

    U.S. Coast Guard Sector New York

    Video highlighting the diversity and contributions of female leaders at all levels at US Coast Guard Sector New York.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 14:04
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 827400
    VIRIN: 210303-G-JB169-756
    Filename: DOD_108751275
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month USCG New York, by Daniel Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Women's History Month
    Coast Guard Women

