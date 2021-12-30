The people of the Defense Finance and Accounting Service take pride in serving those who defend America. We take our contribution to national defense seriously. We work hard to fulfill the important fiscal responsibilities entrusted to us by the American taxpayers. We ensure the resources they provide are accounted for properly.
DFAS is actively working to reduce legacy systems to improve overall efficiency and service to our customers.
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 13:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|827397
|VIRIN:
|211230-D-PM601-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_108751270
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|IN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Reducing Legacy Systems, by Nathaniel Sapp, identified by DVIDS
