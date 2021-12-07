LTJG Cody Mitchell provides opening remarks to the 2021 meeting of the National Naval Officers Association.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 13:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|827396
|VIRIN:
|210712-G-JB169-541
|Filename:
|DOD_108751268
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, National Naval Officers Association Symposium Greeting, by Daniel Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT