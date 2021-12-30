Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Partners Assemble: Navy Aviation bridges Medicine and Technology

    UNITED STATES

    12.30.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Clay  

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    The Navy values partnerships to strengthen productivity and operability. At the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD), naval aviation bridges medicine with technology where both civilians and military partner to enhance safety among aviators, air crewmembers, and maintainers. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Clay/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.30.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 14:07
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Partners Assemble: Navy Aviation bridges Medicine and Technology, by PO2 Jonathan Clay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

