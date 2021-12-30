Partners Assemble: Navy Aviation bridges Medicine and Technology

The Navy values partnerships to strengthen productivity and operability. At the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD), naval aviation bridges medicine with technology where both civilians and military partner to enhance safety among aviators, air crewmembers, and maintainers. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Clay/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 14:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|827388
|VIRIN:
|211230-N-UX013-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108751252
|Length:
|00:03:58
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
